Netflix: the series Vampires is finally online !

Netflix has just put online a brand new fantasy series French. It is about Vampires with the actress Oulaya Amamra.

Good news for fans of the series, the vampiric. Netflix has just announced the release of Vampires on the platform. Anything to occupy his days during the confinement ! MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z !

The French series Marianne had already caused a sensation on Netflix. In fact, for some time, France launches into stellar achievements.

Eager to shadow the americans, france has chosen to defy the series such as True Blood, The Haunting of Hill House or even V Wars.

Then Emma went in pursuit of a demon in the city of his childhood, it is now the turn of Doina, in Vampires, to face there destiny.

In the new series, Netflix Vampires, the family Radescu hides in the dark neighborhoods of Belleville. While the last of the clan has not yet undergone its transformation, it will become an entirely new species.

Half-vampire, half human, the young woman will have to live his two lives at the same time. A high school student by day and a hunter of man at night.

The fans may quickly become addicted to the new series with Netflix. In effect, the Vampire has everything to appeal to fans of the genre. Also, on the photos posted on the account Instagram of the platform, the blood abounds.

Between dance, sensuality, and a red blood cell, the actress Oulaya Amamra risk of scaring. In any case, Netflix remains optimistic in the face of the current crisis situation.

Indeed, on the social network, the platform has even written a small text : ” We can say that thou hast the vein : Vampires is available. “Finally some good news !

So for fans of the series the vampires take a seat in your couch to watch the new fantastic achievement 100 % made in France ! Have a good time !