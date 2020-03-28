Netflix will remove the animated series on Angry Birds
The streaming service launched animated series based on computer toy Angry Birds, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
The show is called “Angry Birds: Summer madness.” The project is based on the original video game and have already released two full-length cartoons, return of old characters and introduce new ones. In the story the characters go to summer camp, where again will be a war with the pigs.
The platform has already ordered forty-odinnadtsatimetrovy episodes. The release is scheduled for 2021.