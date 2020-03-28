Netflix will remove the animated series on Angry Birds

By Maria Batterbury

Netflix снимет мультсериал по Angry Birds

The streaming service launched animated series based on computer toy Angry Birds, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The show is called “Angry Birds: Summer madness.” The project is based on the original video game and have already released two full-length cartoons, return of old characters and introduce new ones. In the story the characters go to summer camp, where again will be a war with the pigs.

The platform has already ordered forty-odinnadtsatimetrovy episodes. The release is scheduled for 2021.

Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
