Netherlands Eredivisie: Zwolle vs Vitesse, live stream, preview, predictio

Zwolle vs Vitesse. Forecast for the match of the championship of the Netherlands (February 29, 2020)

In the 25th round of the championship of the Netherlands, “Zwolle” and “Vitesse” will meet on February 29. The hosts lost two last rounds. Will they be able to surprise the fans in the upcoming match?

Zwolle

Zwolle is trying to fight to maintain a residence permit in the Eredivisi, but so far the team has not been able to get in shape. The club takes 16th place in the standings with 22 points in the piggy bank. Nevertheless, the “blue and white” begin to correct their mistakes, as they are catching up with “Den Haag”, which is only four points behind. The team of John Stegeman last round, unfortunately, lost to AZ (0: 2), which goes in second place in the league.

Reza Guchannejad in the league has been able to issue so far six goals.

Vitesse

“Vitesse” at the beginning of the season looked great, but recently it has begun to lose ground. And thereby it may lose its seventh place, because the “Groningen” behind only three points. The team should think and correct their mistakes, as the club has already flown out of the Ajax national cup (3-0). The last five games for the “yellow-black” ended in not the best way. They won only one victory over Heerenveen (4: 2).

They will not be able to play due to injuries of Hilary Gong and Ussam Musond. In the ranks of Brian Linssen, he is one of the top three league scorers, he has 14 goals.

Statistics

Zwolle was able to win just one of five past home meetings.

Vitesse wins in-person games twice in a row.

Vitesse lost only one of five away games.

Forecast

Vitesse seems to be the favorite, although in the last period of time he has shown a bad game. In case of victory, the club will rise to sixth place. The hosts in the current form of “yellow-black” is not an opponent. They seem to be starting to correct errors, but there are too many of them.

Our forecast is the victory of Vitessa in BC Marathon for 2.54.