Netherlands Eredivizie: Willem II vs FC Groningen, Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule and Predictions

Willem II vs Groningen. Forecast for the match of the championship of the Netherlands (February 28, 2020)

Willem II

“Willem II” created a good start for itself in the last calendar year and is still in the top five with 41 points. In February, only Heracles managed to replay with a minimum score of 1: 0, and the previous match ended in an unexpected defeat from Emmen (2: 4).

Pavlidis with ten goals became the main tip of the attacks.

Groningen

Groningen quietly scored his points and was already three points from the playoff zone of the European Cups. Climbing the seven prevented the defeat of the modest “Venlo” with a score of 0: 1. By the way, before that there were heavy victories over Vitesse (1: 0) and Sparta (2: 1), which showed a “green” character.

Sirheis has six goals scored in his account, in the winter he left the team.

Statistics

Willem II does not lose three games in a row at home.

Willem II scores at home for six in-person games.

Groningen skips two rounds in a row.

Forecast

In our opinion, “Groningen” will not be able to provide worthy resistance to the competitor in the fight for European competitions, yet it lacks stability. The hosts started the season powerfully, stalled a bit in February. It is time to return to former conditions.

Our forecast is the Asian handicap (0) on Willem in BC Marathon for 1.80.