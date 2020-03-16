Network Multiplex closed all cinemas in quarantine until the end of March

Network Multiplex closed all the cinemas in Ukraine in quarantine until March 31. This was reported on the website of the cinema in Facebook.

“Washing hands, of course, will help to protect from the virus, but we want to do the coming weeks is safe for you,” – said in the message.

Tickets can be returned today to 17:00 at the box office of the cinema, online-tickets will return automatically.

“Don’t worry if you miss it, after the quarantine we can settle this,” – noted in Multiplex.

Previously, the cinemas of Kiev has announced that it’s closing in. Since the country imposed some restrictions, including a ban on mass events distributors due to the closure of the cinema had to postpone screenings of “cleanup” and “Pulse”.

