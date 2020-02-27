Never sang a duet: Vaikule open up about the relationship with Pugacheva

Singer Laima Vaikule told about the relations with the Russian diva Alla Pugacheva. The artist explained how he finds the understanding with the diva.

According to her, Vajkule and Pugacheva, despite the close friendship, was unable to sing a duet. At the same time in the show “Evening Urgant” she noted that they work together very easily (to see the video, dockrillia the news until the end).

Так и не спели дуэтом: Вайкуле разоткровенничалась об отношениях с Пугачевой

Alla Pugacheva and Laima Vaikule

“We have some chemistry going on, we are two Aries”, – said the scientist.

The scientist also said that in the future still being with Pugacheva Duo.

