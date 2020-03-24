New album Dua Linden Future Nostalgia will be released early

The British singer-songwriter Dua Lipa announced that the premiere of her new album, Future Nostalgia, which was supposed to come out April 3, will be held a week earlier on March 27. About the artist wrote in his Twitter.

“I was a little hesitant whether to make a run at this time because many people are suffering. I’m not even sure I’m doing right now, but it seems to me that in this difficult time we most need music. I hope my new album will bring you some happiness and will make you smile and dance. Hope you will be proud of me,” said Linden.

The star also announced that the third single of the album and the clip Break My Heart, will be released this Wednesday, and told fans about the postponement of her tour due to pandemic coronavirus. New tour dates will be announced later, and all purchased tickets will be valid.

Also, Dua Lipa urged everyone to stay home and help the world to reduce the spread COVID-19.

[email protected] pushes forward the release of her sophomore album, ‘Future Nostalgia’ to THIS Friday – March 27 – amid the Coronavirus pandemic: “I hope it brings you some happiness, and I hope it makes you smile, and I hope it makes you dance. I hope I make you proud.” pic.twitter.com/tZOCZTnSSo — Crave Pop (@PopCrave) March 23, 2020

Previously Dua Lipa presented the Future Nostalgia song from the new album.