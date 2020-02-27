New bond movie will be the culmination of the whole “James bond”

The film “No time to die” Cary Fukunaga has said that the film will unfold five years after the events of “Spectrum” — the previous parts of “Bondiana”.

In the latest film about the superspy Fukunaga wanted to re-open the bond and called him a “wounded beast”. “The world has changed, the rules of battle are not the same, the rules of espionage tougher”, — quotes NME new interview Fukunaga, in which he promises that “No time to die”, bond will meet with his most dangerous enemy and will go to the most difficult task. “This is the culmination of all the stories of bond. What he saw, traumas, losses,” he says.

The premiere of the film “No time to die” in Russia will take place on 9 April 2020.