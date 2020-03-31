New fiasco “Gazprom”: the poles sued the Russian monopoly $1.5 billion

Polish state oil and gas company PGNiG that had informed earlier, “Gazprom” that in the end the 2022 terminates the Yamal contract, has informed that the Stockholm arbitration court ruled in its favor in a five-year dispute with the Russian gas monopoly on the price of gas.

This is stated in the message on the website of the company.

“The arbitration court has considered the arguments and PGNiG confirmed that the gas price in the Yamal contract was non-marketed and overpriced,” the report says.

According to the decision, the Polish company will pay to Gazprom for the fuel on a new pricing formula that is linked directly with gas prices on the West European market.

The court’s decision will affect the supply of 1 November 2014, i.e. the day when PGNiG has filed an application for revision of the contract price.

Also in the statement of the Polish company said that “Gazprom” will be obliged to return to her of about $ 1.5 billion, that is, the difference between the price calculated by the new formula and the amount actually paid by PGNiG from 1 November 2014 to 29 February 2020.

The Russian company suffers losses and is forced to sell part of the gas itself.

