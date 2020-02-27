New “Paranormal activity” can be removed in a different format

By Maria Batterburyon in Entertainment

Новое "Паранормальное явление" может быть снято в другом формате

The producer of the franchise “Paranormal activity” and founder of the Studio Blumhouse Jason Blum has tried to shed light on the future of the series during a promotional campaign “the invisible Man”. Although he still can’t say exactly what awaits the audience in the new film, he does not deny that creators can abandon the format of the “found film”.

Representative publications BloodyDisgusting asked, will there be a sequel filmed in the familiar or the franchise will develop in a new direction.

“I don’t know. I think we just have to figure it out, but I don’t know, I don’t know. We are discussing it, but I don’t know where exactly we will come, says bloom. — We are now looking for approach. That’s all.”

Earlier, the Studio announced plans to release a new film series in March 2021. However any details have not been disclosed.

Maria Batterbury

