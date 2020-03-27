New record: Italy from the coronavirus died 969 people

Thursday, March 26, Italy recorded the highest mortality rate from coronavirus — the day he died 969 infected people. This is evidenced by the Agency of civil protection of Italy.

Also dramatically increased the number of cases of coronavirus COVID-19. During the day, it grew by 5 959 people. And the statistics on recovered shows a negative trend.

The total number of victims of the pandemic in the country has reached 9 164, and the number of people infected since the start of the pandemic is 86 498 people. The growth in the number of infected continues for the second day in a row — for the past five days has been on the decline.

The number recovered has increased by 589 people. But in the last days I recovered much more people: about 1,000 per day.

