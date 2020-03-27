New record: Italy from the coronavirus died 969 people

By Maria Batterburyon in News

Новый антирекорд: в Италии от коронавируса умерли 969 человек

Thursday, March 26, Italy recorded the highest mortality rate from coronavirus — the day he died 969 infected people. This is evidenced by the Agency of civil protection of Italy.

Also dramatically increased the number of cases of coronavirus COVID-19. During the day, it grew by 5 959 people. And the statistics on recovered shows a negative trend.

The total number of victims of the pandemic in the country has reached 9 164, and the number of people infected since the start of the pandemic is 86 498 people. The growth in the number of infected continues for the second day in a row — for the past five days has been on the decline.

The number recovered has increased by 589 people. But in the last days I recovered much more people: about 1,000 per day.

.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article
Next Article