New song alyona alyona became the soundtrack to the film (video)

Новая песня alyona alyona стала саундтреком к фильму (видео)

Popular rap singer alyona alyona showed how she practices yoga on vacation, has released a new track. She recorded the song “GO!”, the soundtrack to the sports drama “the Pulse”.

The music for the song were written by Vadim Alkhutov (Teejay), and words the singer.

“Sometimes life puts up. It seems that everything is against you, but still not by the rules. And those from whom they expect support, to turn my back. Hands down… this time comes the understanding that you have only you, and that you have to write your own rules, play as you want and do what you like. The history of the heroine was very inspiring to me. To achieve the goal in spite of all, and still remain a man — a wonderful story, a perfect example of a great real story. I am honored to write about this and to be part of this”, — said the singer alyona alyona.

The song “GO!’ teaches us not to hold grudges on the fate, never give up and go their own way — the same message put in the image and actions of the protagonist Oksana creators of the sports drama “the Pulse”.

