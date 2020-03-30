New song Go A for transferred Eurovision-2021 will be in the Ukrainian language

As we learned earlier, the participants moved to 2021 contest “Eurovision” may stay the same, but the song must be new.

The winner of the national selection, a group Go-A agreed to participate in the Eurovision song contest-2021 and plans of the tender song.

In particular, as told by the musicians in interviews for the project of STB “Nabahani Verbazende”, a song like “the Nightingale”, will also be in the Ukrainian language.

“Of course it will be a Ukrainian song. You’ve heard we have one Ukrainian song. It definitely will not be the new “Nightingale”, will have a higher jump. We can write five songs and you choose what more like it,” said Go-A.

What will be the new hit from the winners of the national selection learn in the next year.

Let us recall, the Eurovision 2020, which was held in may in Rotterdam was cancelled because of the coronavirus. At the same time, the organizers plan to show alternative show. And in may, released a CD-album with songs of the Eurovision song contest is canceled in 2020.