In the United States ran a search in Google and determined that the eye pain is one of the unknown, but fairly common symptoms of coronavirus.

READ: THE LATEST NEWS ON CORONAVIRUS

This is referred to in the material of the Daily Mail. So, scientist Seth Stephens-Davidovich tracked that “eye pain” massively sought in Spain and Iran during the outbreak of a pandemic there.

In the period from mid-February to mid-March, the search of this symptom has increased more than fourfold in March in Iran increased by about 50 percent. In Italy the search for “bruciore occhi” (“eyes”) is five times higher than the usual rates in March.

New symptom coronavirus was able to track the Google search

Scientific confirmation of this symptom yet. However, a similar relationship was traced and the loss of smell in patients with coronavirus.

Based on your search queries Stevens Davidovich also called the new probable epicenter of the coronavirus that causes it could be Ecuador. Ecuadorians are the leaders in the search for the explanation of fever, chills and diarrhea.

Author

Irina Kulinich