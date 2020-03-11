New trailer adventure Cruise through the jungle with Dwayne Johnson and Emily blunt

By Maria Batterburyon in Entertainment

Вышел новый трейлер приключения Круиз по джунглям с Дуэйном Джонсоном и Эмили Блант

In the network appeared the new official trailer adventure movie “jungle Cruise”, starring roles in which she played Emily blunt and Dwayne Johnson.

According to the official synopsis, a group of travelers, in which Dwayne Johnson will play the role of captain, go in search of a mysterious plant with miraculous healing powers. To prevent this expedition will try not only representatives of the wild fauna and flora, but also devious competitors.

The images of the main villains embody Edgar Ramirez and Jesse Plemons.

In the Ukrainian film will be released July 23, 2020.

As previously reported, Christian bale will play the villain in the movie “Thor 4: Love and thunder.”

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article
Next Article