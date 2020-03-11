New trailer adventure Cruise through the jungle with Dwayne Johnson and Emily blunt

In the network appeared the new official trailer adventure movie “jungle Cruise”, starring roles in which she played Emily blunt and Dwayne Johnson.

According to the official synopsis, a group of travelers, in which Dwayne Johnson will play the role of captain, go in search of a mysterious plant with miraculous healing powers. To prevent this expedition will try not only representatives of the wild fauna and flora, but also devious competitors.

The images of the main villains embody Edgar Ramirez and Jesse Plemons.

In the Ukrainian film will be released July 23, 2020.

