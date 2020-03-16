New trailer for the series stargirl’s got us by DC comics

By Maria Batterburyon in Entertainment

Вышел новый трейлер сериала Старгерл по комиксам DC

TV channel The CW unveiled a new trailer for the TV series “stargirl’s got us” (Stargirl) by DC comics. Screenwriter and producer of the project is writer Geoff Johns.

The TV show will tell about the schoolgirl Courtney Whitmore found the staff of Starman among the things her stepfather Pat Dugan. Previously, he was assistant to the Starman, but after his death retired, taking his staff. Staff picks Courtney as its owner, and from that moment it becomes stargirl’s got us.

The main character played by brek bessinger, and the role of Pat Dugan will perform Luke Wilson. The series also will star Louis Ferrigno Jr., who got the role of Rex Tyler, also known as Hour. Joel Makhele will play the role of Sylvester Pemberton – Starman. Brian Stapp will play Ted Grant (Wild cat).

The series premiere will be held on may 12, 2020.

As previously reported, Uma Thurman will play a major role in the new series of Apple’s “Suspicion”.

Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
