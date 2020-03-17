New Zealand has suspended the shooting of the series “the Lord of the rings”

By Maria Batterbury

В Новой Зеландии приостановили съемку сериала "Властелин колец"

New Zealand has suspended the shooting of the series “the Lord of the rings” due to the spread of coronavirus infection. On it informs edition of THR.

As noted, work on the project Amazon was suspended for two weeks. According to the newspaper, none of the participants show not infected.

It is unknown how long the delay.

In the series “the Lord of the rings” will tell about events that happened before the story of the first part of the famous trilogy of Tolkien.

The release show is scheduled for 2021.

Maria Batterbury

Maria Batterbury
