Neymar, Brazil: the footballer performs “not a holiday” !

In a statement released by his communications team, Neymar has assured not to be on vacation and it was still working

The big problem of this containment, it is that a lot of people take it as a holiday. However, it is nothing, and Neymar wanted to understand it a few hours ago.

In effect, the player of PSG has probably wanted to meet the tackles received after his last post in Insta. A post in which he appears on a beach in Brazil with several of his friends.

In light of this, many have criticized Neymar pointing to the fact that it was with a lot of the world, then he should avoid it. But also, because some people think that it is the ideal spot to relax rather than train.

In the Face of these criticisms, the player wanted to take the floor to put the points on the i. That is why, through a press release, he explained: “I would like to take this moment of social distancing to maintain my fitness “.

Neymar, making them even knowing that her physical trainer had prepared a special program: “Ricardo has designed for me a plan of intense training so that I’m ready for the resumption of the competitions “

His assistant assures that Neymar is not on vacation

Obviously, the player of PSG is not on vacation and can prove it through his announcement. His assistant, taking him as the word to reassure all the fans of the star:

“We have assessed the work hitherto acquired only because we are in the middle of the season. Neymar is not a holiday, so we need to maintain a level of performance high. “

It, adding that he did with “the means of the board” to continue to work: “We vary the max, using the structure that we have on this house and on the ground.”

This is to reassure all the fans of Neymar and PSG. Remains to be seen if the work will bear fruit in the coming months.