Neymar called the top 5 players of our time

By Maria Batterburyon in Sport

Неймар назвал топ-5 футболистов современности

Brazilian striker French PSG, Neymar was named the top-5 players of our time, reports AS.

It is noteworthy that the Brazilian striker was not included in this list the Portuguese striker Turin Juventus Cristiano Ronaldo.

“Messi, Luis Suarez, Mbappe, Pogba and Eden hazard. I would with a lot of players wanted to play in the same team — for example, with Romario. Even with Ronaldo, although I took part in his farewell match. And Zidane and Ibrahimovic,” said Neymar.

It is worth noting that Kilian Mbappe Neymar plays in PSG, and together with Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez defended the colors of “Barcelona”.

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article
Next Article