Neymar called the top 5 players of our time

Brazilian striker French PSG, Neymar was named the top-5 players of our time, reports AS.

It is noteworthy that the Brazilian striker was not included in this list the Portuguese striker Turin Juventus Cristiano Ronaldo.

“Messi, Luis Suarez, Mbappe, Pogba and Eden hazard. I would with a lot of players wanted to play in the same team — for example, with Romario. Even with Ronaldo, although I took part in his farewell match. And Zidane and Ibrahimovic,” said Neymar.

It is worth noting that Kilian Mbappe Neymar plays in PSG, and together with Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez defended the colors of “Barcelona”.