Neymar congratulates his team-mate Cavani on the networks for its incroubale career within the PSG ! It tells you more.

Neymar congratulates Cavani for his incredible career at PSG ! MCE TV tells you more.

This weekend, Cavani has scored his 200th goal for PSG ! The fans and his teammates did not fail to congratulate him. It is this fact that Neymar ! In fact, the brazilian congratulated his team-mate for his beautiful course in the paris club.

Sunday PSG receives the Girondins de Bordeaux at the close of the 26th day of Ligue 1. An encounter in the scenario crazy ! After criticizing the PSG on Tuesday for the be too preserved, Neymar is not the level at the end of the week. It takes a second yellow card late in the game on Sunday to a small brush useless on Adli. Red card and off to the shower !

Neymar : “Congratulations Edi”

Sunday, despite a tight match, PSG is needed 4-3 face aux Girondins de Bordeaux. No goals for Neymar. One account, all the same, a doubled to Marquinhos ! Kylian Mbappé and Edison Cavani have each scored a goal. Moreover, for the latter, this is not a simple goal!!! In fact, this is his 200th in the jersey of Paris Saint Germain. Neymar has paid tribute to the best goalscorer in the history of the club on the social networks.

While the PSG is carried out at home by bordeaux, Cavani equalised with a bullet header in the 25th minute on a perfect center of Di Maria. At the end of the meeting, many tributes have been made to congratulate as it was the 200th goal of the Matador. It is well deserved ! Moreover, Neymar has not failed to congratulate his team-mate. ” Congratulations Edi ” can we read the story of his account Instagram. A beautiful message that will surely delight to the old neapolitan, back in form these last few weeks. Neymar, meanwhile, approaching the mark of 400 goals during his career in accordance with the statement of his communications team.