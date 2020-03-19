Neymar has left France because of the coronavirus ?

Share on Facebook

According to the website Foot Mercato, Neymar would have left France a few hours ago. The reason is probably related to the coronavirus

For once, the supporters of the PSG should not be nervous to learn that Neymar has left France. In the period of the mercato, it would have been more alarmant. But this time, his departure would be linked to the coronavirus.

In fact, when Emmanuel Macron announced the containment in the country, but also in almost all of Europe, those who are not resident in France were going home. This is especially the case for neighbouring countries.

For example, Cristiano Ronaldo has also left Italy to return to Portugal. This is why, when our colleagues at Foot Mercato, we do know that Neymar would be back in Brazil, this is not surprising.

Although other players of PSG have decided to remain in France in spite of the situation. This is the case for Marco Verratti, Pablo Sarabia or even Ander Herrera.

Remains to be seen how long Neymar will end up ” stuck ” in Brazil. In effect, the containment may well take more than 15 days…

Thiago Silva returns to Brazil, such as Neymar, due to a coronavirus

Another friend of Neymar, and player of Paris, has taken the decision to return to Brazil, with her own people. This is Thiago Silva. The defender has also packed his bags and wanted to leave France during this period.

His wife had already left to assume, on its account Insta, they would not: “We will see if it is or not, because the virus is everywhere. My husband is also waiting for a position to his work. For the moment, we’re here, really sad with all this.”

Also adding: “but we have a lot of confidence that everything will happen as quickly as possible “. Hope that this is right and that everything goes back in order fairly quickly.

But if some don’t, like Neymar, has to go home and not to come out, we are not ready to put an end to the war against the coronavirus…