Neymar is mobilizing to help the people suffering from coronavirus !

Neymar, just furniture to help people in precarious and whose situation is even more aggravated because of the coronavirus

It is often maligned for the extra-sporty side and the fact that it falls out easily with the slightest touch. Despite all this, force is to recognize that Neymar has the heart on the hand and tries to help people in need. It comes to prove it by launching a prize to help people in precarious, with their situation, which worsens due to the coronavirus.

In fact, in addition to the Covid-19, Brazil has been experiencing an unprecedented crisis. In part caused by the spread of the virus for several weeks.

Neymar has already proved that he supported the nursing staff during this period. By posting a photo on his account Insta to say “thank you” to all health care staff.

This time, the nugget of Paris decided to put one of his shirts, signed, auction. As noted by our colleagues of RMC. A sale whose funds will be donated to the most deprived persons in Brazil.

A very nice gesture on the part of Neymar, that have not failed to greet the media in the country.

A shirt Neymar for sale to help against the coronavirus

A football shirt is approximately already 100 euros in the stores. If you want to get one of Neymar, with his signature, it will be necessary to count not less than 320 000 euros…

But the jersey of the player is not the only object in selling for that price. In fact, with this sum, you can also have a pair of shoes, the yellow and red cards a referee and jerseys in Brazil.

In the end, a lot rather interesting that everybody wants to have the object carried by Neymar himself. It is, however, a very nice gesture on the part of the player, as the relayed Channel Wamo. Media of brazil, which is the state of the situation of the country due to the coronavirus:

“In addition to the tragedy caused by the direct impact on the health of the population affected by the coronavirus, another catastrophic impact is felt. It is the crisis that reached more than 40 million workers in low-income in our country. There are millions of families who suddenly have no income to pay for their own food.”