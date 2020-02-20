Neymar takes him to the PSG after the defeat against Dortmund !

Neymar takes it violently at PSG after their defeat to Dortmund. It tells you more about his reaction.

A DEFEAT TO BITTER TASTE

On Tuesday evening, Neymar and his teammates faced Borussia Dortmund. At the end of a meeting a high-level, PSG conceded 2 goals to 1 in the face of the German club. A very bad start to his eighth finalof the Champions League. A defeat in the bitter taste. Haaland, prodigy Norwegian Dortmund we had a blast. In fact, if his first goal was a real goal opportunist, the second is a powerful left-foot, full dormer.

It has, moreover, left no chance to the keeper in paris. The PSG of the side was not in form. In the press conference, Thomas Tuchel has had to justify his tactical choices controversial. As well as his choice of the na not to enter a 9 to strengthen the defence. Besides Neymar, was not at all satisfied with the performance of his team. And he does know !

Fe, foco e confiança em nós … GO to PSG 🔵🔴 pic.twitter.com/TLnIZgbbHq — Neymar Jr (@neymarjr) February 19, 2020

Neymar is back on his game

Despite a goal to his credit, Neymar was not happy with his game. Indeed, for the star of the PSG, his lack of pace after his injury was felt. Moreover, it points the finger at the staff that would have, according to him, is too preserved. ” It is hard to remain four matches without playing. Unfortunately this was not my choice ! It is the club and the medical staff who decided this. I haven’t liked ! “said Neymar.

“I wanted to play. I felt good but the club was afraid. But in the end it is difficult for me, for my sponsors and the team,” he explains. Neymar was injured in the coast on the 1st of February in a match against Montpellier. Moreover, its presence in the holder against Dortmund wasn’t even sure. But according to him, this was not so serious as that and he would have had to go back on the field before the game Tuesday. PSG will have to wait until march 11, to take revenge.