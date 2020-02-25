NHL: Calgary Flames visit the Boston Bruins live streaming free

Calgary Flames visit the Boston Bruins live streaming free

Boston – Calgary: prediction for the NHL match (February 26, 2020)

Boston after the failure in Vancouver will aim to rehabilitate. Calgary continues to fight for the playoffs. What to expect from the meeting? – the answer is in our forecast.

Just the Facts:

The Time: 7:00pm EST

The Place: TD Garden, Boston, MA

Place to Watch: NESN, SNW

Place to Listen: 98.5 The Sports Hub

Opposing SBNation Blog: Matchsticks and Gasoline (one of my favorite sister-blog names)

Know your Enemy:

Point totals: Elias Lindholm, 27G; Johnny Gaudreau, 36A and 52P

David Rittich has started 44 games for the Flames, and holds a .908 Sv% and 2.91 GAA.

Boston

Bruins leads the East. The gap from the nearest Tampa pursuer is more than comfortable – five points. Boston failed their last match, losing to Vancouver 3: 9. Now the team will try to rehabilitate, speaking in front of their fans.

The league’s best defense in the last meeting failed, but Cassidy’s wards will prove that it was a ridiculous accident in the game with Calgary .

Calgary

Jeff Ward’s team plays open hockey. Not always this brings the desired result. The team alternates bright matches with frankly failing. Now the “lights” are located at the seventh position of the Western Conference.

Given the density in the standings, a series of several defeats can throw a team overboard a series of matches right through. In the last game , Calgary was stronger than Detroit 4-2.

Statistics

Boston in the home arena won seven bouts in a row

Calgary away won 5 victories in their last six games

The last three meetings between these teams ended in a total of more than 6.5 goals

Forecast

The teams met among themselves four days ago. Boston won a labor victory with a score of 4: 3. It is unlikely that the Bruins will be much easier to get two points at home. “Lights” are fighting for access to the playoffs, so the guests will do everything to cling to the points. The hosts after the failure in Vancouver will experience some pressure and this should help wards Jeff Ward.

Our forecast is the victory of Calgary, taking into account the handicap (+1) for 1.93 in BC Marathon