NHL: New York Islanders vs. New York Rangers live streaming free, preview, betting tips

New York Islanders vs. New York Rangers live streaming free

Islanders vs Rangers: prediction for the NHL match (February 26, 2020)

Both teams are in good shape, gaining confident victories. Whose series is interrupted? – You will find out about this in our forecast for the match “Islanders” – “Rangers” of February 26.



Islanders

The Islanders, after an unsuccessful series of four defeats in a row, got two wins with the same score 4: 1 over Detroit and San Jose. Thus, the team managed to strengthen its position in the Eastern Conference, rising to sixth place.

The Islanders bet on defense and the team is much easier to act when they manage to open an account first.

Rangers

Wards of David Quinn continue to struggle for access to the playoffs. Thanks to three consecutive victories over Chicago, Carolina and San Jose, the team managed to rise to tenth place in the East.

The gap from the playoff zone is only four points. The Rangers aims to extend their winning streak, thanks to a well-coordinated majority game, which helps in recent meetings to achieve the desired result.

Statistics

Islanders Home Winning Five Matches in a Row

The Rangers away won five straight victories

The last four meetings between these teams ended in a total of more than 5 goals

Forecast

Recent meetings between these teams have been productive. In the upcoming confrontation, we expect indoor hockey from both teams. Closer to the playoff matches, the price error is extremely high. The Islanders and the Rangers will play cautiously, trying to implement one of their counterattacks.

Our forecast is a total of less than 5.5 goals for 2.07 in 1xC BC