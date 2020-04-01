Nicaragua Primera Division: Chinandega vs Juventus Managua live streaming free

Chinandega vs Juventus Managua live streaming free

Chinandega – Juventus Managua. Forecast for the championship of Nicaragua (April 2, 2020)

In the match of the 13th round of the Nicaraguan championship on April 2, Chinandega and Juventus Managua will play – we have prepared a forecast for this meeting.

Chinandega

Chinandega weakly spent the last segment of the championship. In the four previous rounds, the team earned only one point, completing a draw match with an outsider “Las Sabanas” (1: 1). In the remaining matches during this period, “Chinandega” lost 0: 1 “Deportivo Ocotal” and “Managua”, and in the last round they completely suffered a crushing defeat from “Feretti” (0: 7).

At the moment, the team takes eighth place in the standings, having 12 points in the asset.

Juventus

Juventus pulled forward not far from its future rival. In the standings, the capital club is in sixth position and ahead of Chinandega by only one point.

The team lost in recent matches not so often. For the previous ten rounds lost only three times. True, all three matches were lost away. In two of them, Juventus was defeated by the leaders – Diriangen (0: 1) and Managua (2: 4), and also lost to Jalapa (0: 2).

Statistics

Chinandega lost five of their last seven matches in the championship.

In 8 of 11 previous matches, “Chinandega” played a forecast “total less than 2.5”.

Juventus have not won away games for 14 consecutive matches.

Juventus did not score in 6 of the last 8 away matches.

This season rivals played three times. Two matches on the Juventus field ended in a draw 1: 1, and at home Chinandega won 1-0.



Forecast

It’s hard to judge the winner. Both teams play unstably. Chinandega cannot win four matches in a row already. Juventus has not won away away for a long time. At the same time, one can note the poor performance of rivals, both in the last segment of the season and in-person matches.

Our forecast is a total of less than 2.5 for 1.92 in 1x bet