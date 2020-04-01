Nicaragua Primera Division: Deportivo Ocotal vs Municipal Jalapa live streaming free

Deportivo Ocotal vs Municipal Jalapa live streaming free

Ocotal – Jalapa. Forecast for the championship of Nicaragua (April 2, 2020)

Ocotal on Thursday, April 2, as part of the Nicaraguan championship, will play at home against Jalapa – we made our forecast for this match.

Deportivo Ocotal

At the moment , Ocotal occupies the penultimate position in the standings of the Nicaraguan championship. For 12 matches, the team managed to earn only nine points.

In the last round, she played away from Real Madrid and was defeated with a score of 0: 2. For the team, this failure was already the third in a row, and in all fights she missed twice.

It must be said that Ocotal plays well at home. Eight out of nine points they earned just in their native arena. In general, in the last 10 home games, the team scored four victories and tied the same number of times.

Jalapa

Jalapa has already managed to replenish its luggage with 18 points in 12 matches. Last round, the team defeated Juventus at home. This victory was for her only the second in the last six fights. In two more during this period, the Jalapa tied and lost twice.

In the standings, the team shares the fourth position with Walter Ferretti.

Statistics

Ocotal lost at home only two of their last ten matches.

Jalapa has not won away games for six consecutive games.

Ocotal beat Jalapa in seven of the last ten bouts.

Forecast

In general, Ocotal looks confident at home. The team lost not so often in the last fights, while the game at “Jalapa” is not going away. Yes, and face-to-face fights for the future hosts with Jalapa are quite successful.

Our forecast is Ocotal win with handicap (0) for 1.80 at BC Marathon