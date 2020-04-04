Nicaragua Primera Division: Juventus Managua vs Diriangen live stream, preview, prediction

Juventus Managua vs Diriangen live stream

We offer our prediction for the Nicaraguan championship match, in which on July 5 Juventus will host Diriangen. Will the hosts be able to resist one of the leaders of the tournament? – the answer is in our material.



Juventus

Two-time champion of Nicaragua managed to reach the quarter finals of Apertura, where only in the penalty shoot-out he lost to Managua (0: 1 pen.). In Klausur, Juventus started uncertainly and managed to get only one Victoria in eight starting fights.

To date, Los Pibes has three wins in 13 rounds, which brought the hosts a seventh intermediate place, and the distance to the playoff zone is only two points. In the last round, the " yellow-black " on the road received a knockout from "Chinandeni" (0: 4).

Diriangen

The 26-time champion of Nicaragua three years ago crossed the 100th anniversary and is the most titled club in this Latin American country. In the Aperture, “ Diriangen ” was not lucky – the team reached the semifinals, where in the sum of two meetings lost to “Real Estelle” (1: 1).

After 14 rounds of Klausura, the " white and black " scored eight victories, with the lowest performance in the country – 16 scored and seven missed. In the last game, the wards of Fernando Baltodano beat Ferretti (2: 1).

Statistics

Juventus not losing five home games in a row

Diriangen scored in 8 of their last 10 away matches

The last full-time match ended with the victory of Diriangen (1: 0)



Forecast

Bookmakers do not see a favorite in this game, but we believe that guests today look more attractive across all lines. We assume that Diriangen will interrupt a series of arid games and hold a standard match for personal meetings.

Our forecast is the total is greater than (2.5) and bet on it through BC Betting with a coefficient of 2.10