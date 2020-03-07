Nice vs Monaco live streaming free for the France Ligue 1

Nice vs Monaco. Forecast (cf. 2.94) for the match of the championship of France (March 7, 2020)

We present the forecast for the match of the championship of France, in which on March 7 “Nice” will play against “Monaco”. What to expect from the battle of the southerners? – the answer is in this material.

Nice

After 27 rounds, “ Nice ” managed to gain a foothold in the top ten of League1, where it recorded 10 victories and eight world ones. 40 points “ eagles ” give the right to hope for a fight for access to the European Cups – up to the fourth “Lille” there are only six points, and the performance of the “ red-blacks ” is 2.8 goals on average per game.

After the away victory over Toulouse (2: 0), the gymnasts had a mini-series of two draws, where in the last duel the score was 1: 1 in Bordeaux.

In today’s match will not be able to play Atal , Cyprien and Gerello .

Monaco

The arrival of a new mentor in the team benefited Monaco , which, after baptism of fire in a paired match with PSG, managed to give out a series without defeats and gained 11 victories and 40 points, like Lyon and Montpellier.

In the last match, the Monegasques in their field parted with the world with Reims (1: 1), for which we made a prediction.

In today’s game , Goebbels , Pellegri and Martins will not be able to enter the field .

Statistics

8 out of 10 recent “Nice” home matches ended in total more (2.5)

Nice missed in 8 of their last 10 home matches

“Monaco” won 2 of the last 4 away matches

The last personal match ended with the victory of Monaco (3: 1)

Forecast

Bookmakers on the side of the ” Monaco “, and we believe that the strength of today’s rivals are approximately equal, and if the ” eaglets ” will be able to close Wissam Ben Yedder, they can seize the initiative in the game and win. We offer you to play a combined bet on this duel .

Our forecast is that “Nice” will not lose + the total is more (2.5) and we bet on it through BC Fonbet with a coefficient of 2.94