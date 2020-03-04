Nicknamed “Lazarus”: the man died an hour and a half, and then his heart started beating again

Perhaps narrated in the Bible parable about the resurrection of each, Jesus Christ, Lazarus, lived in Bethany, was under a very real basis.

These conclusions don’t come after the story that happened in Australia with one of the locals by the name of Alistair — he survived clinical death, lasting for 90 minutes, after which his heart started beating again.

Writes about this edition of 7news.com.au.

It is reported that the incident occurred last year.

The Aussie was vacationing with his wife in the provincial capital of British Columbia at the beach house. The night his wife awoke to the fact that the man snored. However, she soon realized that a sharp sound that woke her up, not repeated. She tried to Wake her husband, but found that the man suffered a cardiac arrest.

The woman called an ambulance and tried to help her husband until the paramedics arrive. Paramedics for 90 minutes unsuccessfully trying to start the heart of Alastair. Then they told his wife that all their efforts were in vain. And then, about half an hour later after a stop, the man’s heart started beating again.

The desire and will to live 59-year-old men are very surprised doctors. Alastair was in the hospital under close supervision in intensive care for four days. Physicians reported that, despite prolonged cardiac arrest, the patient has no mental or physical abnormalities.

Doctors call the patient’s Lazarus after the biblical hero who rose from the dead after four days.

Experienced clinical death of Alistair doctors installed a pacemaker. As noted by the man, now for him, “every day is a bonus”.

But on the way to the morgue in 21 minutes after death, the nurses noticed that the “corpse” moved. As a result of the patient who completely inexplicably resumed heartbeat, instead of the morgue was taken to the intensive care unit.

