Nicola Peltz Posts Emotional Instagram Post Amid Rumors Of Her Conflict With Victoria Beckham

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz

Nicola Peltz alarmed her Instagram followers by posting a photo of her tear-stained face on social media. In the caption to the picture, the wife of Brooklyn Beckham admitted that she cannot always resist the attempts of some people to hurt her.

It can be difficult for me to show that I can be sad too. My strong-willed parents hammered into my head that I shouldn't let people hurt me and make me feel bad about them. But sometimes each of us is forced to experience negative emotions, and it is normal that in such cases it hurts us. I decided to write about this because I have never shown you this side of me before.

Nicola did not specify who exactly hurt her , but many Internet users considered her post an indirect confirmation of the rumors about the girl's conflict with her mother-in-law, Victoria Beckham.

The fact is that the other day, Page Six reported, citing a source from the Beckham family's entourage, that as preparations were made for Brooklyn's wedding, Victoria's relationship with her son's chosen one became more and more strained. Allegedly, Nikola practically did not allow Victoria to plan the celebration and reduced communication with her to a minimum.

They cannot stand each other and do not talk to each other. Preparing for the wedding was a nightmare. Brooklyn has had little to no contact with his parents over the past few months.

Note that in a comment on Nicola's post, Brooklyn Beckham supported his wife and confessed his love for her.

Brooklyn Beckham met the daughter of billionaire Nelson Peltz at the Coachella festival in 2017 year. Soon the young people started dating, and in June 2020 the couple got engaged. The wedding, which brought together 500 guests, took place in April 2022.

