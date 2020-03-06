Nicolas cage had an affair with a young Japanese woman

By Maria Batterburyon in Entertainment

Николас Кейдж закрутил роман с молодой японкой

56-year-old Hollywood actor Nicolas cage began to be seen in the company of 26-year-old Japanese Rico Shibata.

The media started to actively discuss a new novel celebrity. This time the paparazzi caught the lovers while walking the streets of new York.

Insiders claim that the affair began in January. They first appeared together in public in early February.

It is known that recently the actor even gave his young sweetheart unusual date in New Orleans, inviting her to her own tomb at the city cemetery in the crypt, which cage bought in 2010 and bequeathed to bury him there.

Maria Batterbury

