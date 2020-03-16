Nicole Kidman showed her mom

By Maria Batterburyon in Entertainment

Николь Кидман показала свою маму

In pictures of relatives captured in a good mood.

Australian-American actress Nicole Kidman to grace the anniversary cover of Vogue, showed the fans her mom Janelle.

On the page in photoblog star posted a photograph together with a loved one. Female relatives appear in bright outfits against the background plants. Nicole and her mother filmed during how genuinely laughed.

“Happy birthday, my beloved mother. I love you so much. This is a photo of us,” commented Kidman photo.

Николь Кидман показала свою маму

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article