Nicole Kidman showed her mom

In pictures of relatives captured in a good mood.

Australian-American actress Nicole Kidman to grace the anniversary cover of Vogue, showed the fans her mom Janelle.

On the page in photoblog star posted a photograph together with a loved one. Female relatives appear in bright outfits against the background plants. Nicole and her mother filmed during how genuinely laughed.

“Happy birthday, my beloved mother. I love you so much. This is a photo of us,” commented Kidman photo.