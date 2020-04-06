Nicole Kidman will transform into the legendary actress

By Maria Batterburyon in Entertainment

Николь Кидман перевоплотится в легендарную актрису

Nicole Kidman may play the main role in the biopic about the legendary Hollywood actress Vivien Leigh. This was announced by the prospective Director of the project and a close friend of Kidman Ryan Murphy.

Vivien Leigh also wide known for her role as Blanche Dubois in the film adaptation of the play “a Streetcar named Desire” and theatrical transformations in Cleopatra, Ophelia, etc . After filming in “Gone with the wind” actress suffered from bipolar disorder and was treated in a psychiatric hospital. Leigh was married to Laurence Olivier and died at the age of 53 from tuberculosis.

Maria Batterbury

Maria Batterbury
