Nicole Scherzinger in black latex excited Network spicy photos

By Maria Batterburyon

Николь Шерзингер в черном латексе взбудоражила Сеть пикантными фото

Famous American singer and lead singer of The Pussycat Dolls Nicole Scherzinger decided to tease their fans.

So, in a photoblog the singer posted a hot photo on which poses against a red wall in a black latex jumpsuit that emphasized the charm of the stars.

Pretty added sex appeal latex gloves, leather bracelets and choker. Also the star got her hair done with a wet effect.

“Practice #socialmediastrategy and try not to touch my face”, signed pictures of Nicole.

In response, the subscribers artist could not resist and left a number of compliments in the comments.

“Incredible bow”, “Catwoman”, “Beautiful”, “Hot”, “to Be isolated with you – the dream,” wrote the user under the photo.

Maria Batterbury

Maria Batterbury
