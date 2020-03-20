Nike has provided financial support for cases of coronavirus

Nike. Photo: pixabay.com

The American company Nike has sent a donation in the amount of $ 15 million to help organizations struggling with the proliferation of COVID-19.

Unlike many other companies who donate money and equipment in favor of hospitals, Nike want to deal with the economic consequences of the spread of coronavirus and related quarantines.

So the funds were distributed between the global Fund to combat the coronavirus, the Foundation king Baudouin Foundation and the Boston Foundation for combating coronavirus.

Part of the donations Nike has allocated financial support to those States that are experiencing the virus outbreak, and has employees of their company: most of the funds went to native for the brand Oregon, the amount is a little more modest in Memphis and Boston.

As you know, Nike closed all their stores located in the United States until March 27. In addition to all the American shops the brand has also closed stores in Canada, Western Europe, Australia and New Zealand.