Nike unveils dance-inspired Air Max 90’s !

Alert ! Nike has finally unveiled its all-new pair of tap dance. The design is inspired by the Air Max 1. Are you going to crack ?

The likes of the Nike trademark will be a smile ! In fact, their new tap have finally seen the light of day. And the style is inspired from the Air Max 1. MCE TV explains to you everything from A to Z.

Every year, Nike puts small dishes in large to cope with the competition. To do so, they often make use of many of the stars so that they can become ambassadors for the american brand. But that’s not all !

Behind the scenes, the designers are in the starting blocks to surprise the world by creating models that break the codes. Be it sneakers, tracksuits, and other derivatives, Nike is always in the shot !

After running the tap banana with his famous pocket on the front, Nike has once again made strong. This year, the brand wants to celebrate 30 years of the famous Air Max 90 ! Yes, you have been millions to wear to the feet. It must be said that this pair has many advantages : the design, style and also comfort ! So to mark the occasion, the brand has decided to honor him by launching a whole new pair of flip flops. And you will see, the images are worth the detour !

Nike wants to mark the spirit with his new flip flops !

As you can see, Nike has prepared the Air Max 90 Slide Volt. The cover mimics with brilliance, the colors of the famous pair Air Max 90. But if these colors are not to your liking, rest assured : there are 3 colors possible to display your tap.

In fact, you can choose the classic : Black & White. Or, the one and only : Grey & Pink and of course the Volt ! But this is not all, if this pair of flip flops is inspired by the design of the famous pair of Nike, the patch Air Max, and the Swoosh are also on the tongue. The class !

With this new pair, the famous american brand has thought of everything. The reason for this ? Be aware that the tap have also their ribbed sole with a effect non-slip. For you buy this pair, you will need to pay 75 euros. And the 3 models are already available !