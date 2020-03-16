Nikulin Mironov, Gurchenko: as prepared for shooting the movie legend of the USSR

Nowadays almost all film studios are there thanks to private funds, and star of movies and TV series can boast of imposing fees.

But in Soviet times it was different: the salaries of the actors was strictly regulated by the government, and their size depended on the rank and experience. We will tell you how the film got Yuri Nikulin, Andrei Mironov and other legends of the Soviet cinema

So, while the average salary of a citizen of the Soviet Union was 200 rubles, in the 50-70-ies of the Soviet actors received for the film from 400 to 2000 roubles. Not for one day of filming, and during the entire movie.

Many of them were employees of the studios (Lenfilm, Mosfilm, etc.) and received from 80 to 450 rubles monthly salary.

The salary is also depended on the length of the film, from the employment of the actor on the set, from his discharge and other aspects.

But, as now, the Soviet Union was such a thing as “movie stars” whose salary was more than ordinary artists.

For example, the legends of Soviet cinema Andrei Mironov, Yevgeny Leonov, Yuri Nikulin could get from 3 to 5-6 thousand rubles for shooting the film.

So, for shooting in the Comedy “the Caucasian prisoner” (1967) Aleksandr Demyanenko, who performed the role of Shurik, received 5,520 thousand rubles, Yury Nikulin – 4,238 thousand rubles, Georgy Vitsin – 3,389 thousand rubles, Yevgeny Morgunov – 1,979 thousand rubles, Natalya Varley – 1,219 thousand rubles, Frunzik Mkrtchyan – 939 roubles.

For his work in the movie “the diamond arm” (1969) Yuri Nikulin received a fee in the amount of 5,188 thousand rubles, Anatoly Papanov – 2,288 thousand rubles, Andrei Mironov – 1,920 thousand rubles, Nina Mordjukova – 1,531 thousand rubles, Svetlana Svetlichnaya – 346 rubles.

Lyudmila Gurchenko for shooting the Christmas Comedy “carnival night” (1956) received 3 thousand 250 roubles.

And Vyacheslav Tikhonov for his starring role in the TV series “Seventeen moments of spring” received 5,500 thousand roubles of the fee.

Note, the proceeds of the legends of Soviet cinema was relatively small, especially when compared with the fees their Western counterparts at the time.

So, for example, for the role of Cleopatra Elizabeth Taylor in the early 60’s has received $ 1 million, “father Superman” Marlon Brando in the late ‘ 70s earned $ 3.7 million for the role, Julie Andrews in 1970 for the film “Darling Lili” received $ 1.1 million.

However, as you know, all the movies shot in the Soviet Union belonged to the state. Therefore, the percentage of impressions received neither a single actor.