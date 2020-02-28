Nimes vs Marseille: live streaming free for the Ligue 1 France

Nimes – Marseille: live streaming free for the Ligue 1 France

Nimes vs Marseille. Forecast (cf. 3.25) for the match of the championship of France (February 28, 2020)

We offer a forecast for the starting match of the 27th round of the French championship, in which Nimes receives Marseille. Can leaders defeat unyielding crocodiles? – the answer is in our material.

Nimes

The ninth team of the past season failed the start of the championship and after 20 rounds was at the bottom of the tournament table, but from the 21st match of the season managed to win four victories in a row, which brought Nima 27 points and a chance to maintain residence in the next season, because the gap is from 15- Go Saint Etienne is only two points.

Moreover, in the last round, “ crocodiles ” almost took away points from “Rennes” on his field, who managed to snatch victory in the last seconds of the meeting, and our forecast for the game went with validol. Today, the “ red and white ” have seven victories and six world ones, while the team has the third worst line of defense – 39 goals conceded.

In today’s game, the team will not be able to help Ben Amar , Depre and Do , but Briancon will not play because of the red card.

Marseille

“ Marcel ” in the last round suffered an unfortunate home defeat from “Nantes” (1: 3) and reduced the forecast for success this season to the minimum – this defeat made it possible for PSG to come off already by 13 points.

Before such a fiasco, Olympic held a rather impressive series of games without defeats, and today the “blue” has 15 victories and seven world ones, but the attack of the team was able to score only 36 goals, of which eight were accounted for by Payet.

In February, the southerners had another misunderstanding in the form of a relegation from the French Cup, but here on the way to the semifinals at the seaside club became Lyon (0: 1).

In today’s game on the field will not be able to go Radonich , Sakai and Florian Thauvin .

Statistics

Nimes have won 4 of their last 5 home matches

“Marseille” did not miss in 4 of the last 6 away matches

In 5 of their last 6 personal matches, at least three goals have been scored

The last full-time match ended with the victory of Marseille (3: 1)

Forecast

“ Nimes ” made a feat, but the main struggle for survival of the team ahead. “ Marcel ” lost in the last game, but the team coach said that all the conclusions were made and today they will fight for the victory. We assume standard performance for in-person meetings and offer to play a combined bet on a match .

Our forecast is that Marseille will not lose + the total is more (2.5) and we bet on it through BC Betcity with a coefficient of 3.25