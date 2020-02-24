Ninho, Damso and Nekfeu have collaborated on a single song !

This is THE rumor that is shaking the world of rap at the moment : Ninho, Damso and Nekfeu could get a piece all three together !

You’ve been waiting for a feat between Ninho, Damso and Nekfeu ? The three rappers are going to perhaps realize your dream. MCETV tells you more.

It is with a publication that Instagram is very intriguing as Ninho has launched a crazy rumor. In fact, for the release of his mixtape M. I. L. S 3, one might expect to find a feat with Damso and Nekfeu. First, the rapper has removed all his publications from his account. Then, he posted a video with this message : “this is nwar nwar of the other side “. As soon as the internet users are requested to say what this mysterious publication.

For many, “Nwar nwar” makes reference to Damso. “The other side” is the title of the latest collaboration of Ninho and Nekfeu released in 2017. If for the moment all this is only a rumor, it is certain that a title with these three heavy weights of the rap would be a real success. We should also remember that Nekfeu and Damso are part of the rappers favorite of the French.

NINHO X DAMSO X NEKFEU

On Twitter, users were very excited by this information. One could in particular read : “Nekfeu Damso and Ninho on the same feat ? But the planet is going to explode ??? “, “If there’s a feat Ninho Damso Nekfeu my life is going to be done” or ” If it is a feat Ninho Damso Nekfeu best feat of my entire life, I don’t want to know. “

In addition, the collaborations involving these three rappers are far more streamées than the other. Enough to create a real tidal wave if the sound came out. Another rumor would be that the second “nwar” of the sentence of Ninho in the face reference to Maes, the last nugget of French rap. They have already collaborated on the latest album “The last men” of the latter. Case to follow…