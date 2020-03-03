Ninho: his concerts postponed because of the sars coronavirus !

Bad news for the rapper Ninho ! Two of his concerts were cancelled due to prevention measures against the coronavirus !n

Lack of skin to Ninho ! Like many artists, the rapper is seen in the obligation to postpone several concerts … MCE TV tells you more !

Since 29 February, thees groupings of more than 5000 people in enclosed spaces are prohibited/cancelled or postponed ! Several concerts including Ninho, therefore, are deferred !

These measures are of course the consequences of the spread of coronavirus in France ! In effect, the artists M Pokora, Maître Gims have already made the charge ! Today, therefore, it is the turn of Ninho pay the consequences !

Thus, the march 12, 2020, her concert in Paris will not take place at the AccorHotels Arena. Same for his concert in Lille ! A decision that the rapper William Nzobazola, his real name, has decided to announce to his fans !

Ninho : ” The coronavirus prevents us from organizing our shows “

The two concert, on 10 and 12 March will be held later ! They are not cancelled, but they will be deferred to a date that will be communicated soon. He explained in a video.

And to add. ” A big thank you to all those who had taken their place, and who had come. We meet you very soon. The coronavirus prevents us from organizing our shows. “

A decision that caused a lot of reaction from fans of William Nzobazola, on the canvas ! Why cancel everything ! I really don’t understand the purpose ! 5000 people it is not ok, but 4500 yes ! This is to understand nothing ! “

Or again : ” But what a disappointment ! I was eager to come to the concert Ninho at the Accorhotel Arena ! I hope that we will find him soon and not in several me ! Because Maitre Gims has squarely shifted his concerts in June! “ And we can read on the social networks ! What comfort the artist ! Case to follow…

