Niska: after ” Big shots “, the rapper tease a new feat with Madrane !

After “Big shots”, the rapper Niska has just revealed the teaser burning of his next feat with rapper Madrane.

The year 2020 is that of success for the singer Niska. Yesterday, the artist celebrated his birthday. Confined to his home, the artist thanked his fans for their support in everyday life.

To celebrate his birthday in the best way, the artist wanted to make a beautiful gift to his fans. Thus, he revealed the feat of burning his next single with Madrane.

The rapper Evry knows how to do it in terms of teaser. Thus, it is through his account Instagram, the rapper has unveiled this beautiful gift.

It has teasé the song from his place of residence. And the least we can say is that the sound is the height. Its sounds are perfect for sunny days that are coming.

On social networks, fans of the rapper are the angels. The piece should come out in the next few days, failing to get out yesterday, as it was originally intended.

Niska will happen to it on stage this summer ?

With the containment measures, the rapper Niska has had to cancel many dates of her tour. The singer will not be able to occur at Montpellier, Toulouse, and Marseille for this tour.

But the fans shouldn’t be afraid ! If the confinement is lifted, the rapper will happen this summer !

In effect, the former of Aya Nakamura is expected to occur at the Eurockéennes of Belfort, to Moths, to Beauregard or even the Vieilles Charrues.

The rapper Niska was reminded of the dates on its Twitter accounts and Instagram. With the covid-19, it is likely that some events will therefore be cancelled…

While waiting to perform on stage, the young man prepares to ansi surprises to its fans. Such as his featuring with the singer Madrane.

To recall, the latter had already put her voice on several freestyle de Niska, including Freestyle PSG and bigwigs.