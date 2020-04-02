Nissan and Subaru have stopped production of cars

Automakers Nissan and Subaru turned to the production of new cars due to the spread of coronavirus infection. This was reported by TV channel NHK.

According to them, the main reason of stop of the plants was the interruption in supply of components for vehicles associated with the pandemic coronavirus.

In addition, the company Nissan has turned the auto industry for detecting coronavirus infection in one of the employees.

Nissan also plans to dismiss about 3 million workers in Spain.