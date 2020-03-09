NK Gorica vs Locomotiva Zagreb Live Stream

Gorica vs Locomotiva Zagreb. Forecast for the match of the championship of Croatia (March 9, 2020)

We offer our forecast option for the Croatian championship match, in which on March 9 Goritsa receives Lokomotiv from Zagreb. Will the hosts be able to take away points from the guests who have gathered the move? – the answer is in our material.

Gorica

Over 25 rounds of the current Croatian championship, Gorica was able to win nine victories, which led them to sixth position, and the distance to the group of leaders is already eight points.

The hosts are one of the most unpredictable teams in Croatia, and in the last three rounds after losing to Hajduk (0: 6), they beat Istra 1961 (3: 0) and tied with Varazdin (2: 2), that we gave a forecast.

Locomotiva

” Lokomotiv ” – a typical middle peasant major league Croatia and to date has never won the national championship. After 25 rounds of the season, the assets of the “locomotives” are 13 wins and four draws.

After a series of victories from four games in a row, the “ blue and white ” climbed to fourth place in the table, and the distance to the second “Rijeka” was reduced to four points.

Statistics

Goritsa did not lose nine home games in a row

Lokomotiv has won 3 of its last 4 games

The last full-time match ended with a victory in Zagreb (4: 0)

Forecast

The guests have much more motivation , because a victory will make it possible to take the second place, unlike the hosts, who haven’t shined anything this season. We assume that Lokomotiv will be able to take away points from Goritsa, but we suggest playing a combined bet on this duel.

