NK Lokomotiva Zagreb vs NK Osijek live streaming free for the Croatian First League

Lokomotiv vs Osijek: forecast for the match of the championship of Croatia (March 13, 2020)

Lokomotiv won five matches in a row, but whether the winning streak of the hosts will continue on March 13 in a duel with Osijek will be known from our forecast. No chance for guests?

Locomotiva

Lokomotiv is betting on European competition and fighting for this goal – Goran Tomic’s team is currently the third in the table. It is within her power to compete for silver – the second Rijeka has only one point more, but Hajduk, which is still the fourth in the table, is probably setting itself the goal.

The 3-1 victory over Goritsa in the last round became the fifth in a row for Lokomotiv.

Osijek

Osijek is also fighting for the Europa League, but so far the team of Ivica Kuleshevich is not competitive. By the start of the 27th round, the “blue and white” are in fifth place in the table with 42 points in the asset, losing four points to their current rival. In the last round, Osijek justified the fans’ forecasts and beat Varazdin 2-1, putting an end to a series of three matches without victories.

Statistics

Lokomotiv have won their last five matches

Only in one of the last four home matches did Lokomotiv lose to Osijeka

Osijek managed to win only in one of the last four matches

Forecast

Lokomotiv has gained excellent shape recently and has joined the fight for second place, but the competition for the right to play in the Champions League qualifications is very high. Thus, the hosts have no right to make a mistake today – Osijek is their direct competitor and Lokomotiv will certainly try to beat it, especially since the opponent is not in the best condition.

In our opinion, the owners are more likely to win. Forecast – Asian handicap (0) on Lokomotiv . Winline BC offers such an outcome with a coefficient of 1.92