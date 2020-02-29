NLP: behind the scenes of their photo of the Eiffel Tower revealed !

Share on Facebook

On the occasion of their title to The DD, NLP has relied on a clip of an exception. Behind the scenes of their photo of the Eiffel Tower have been revealed.

Anthony Ghnassia, the photographer of the duo NLP has revealed the behind the scenes of a photo that has pleased the general public. This is one of the two brothers on the Eiffel Tower. MCE TV tells you everything in detail !

This is the clip of 2019 that has most impressed the public ! He farted all the scores in a short time. The title to The DD then has accumulated more than 138 698 086 views on YouTube. This is huge ! One thing is for sure ! The suburb was strangely influenced the capital !

And yes ! The two brothers Tarik and Nabil Andrieu have turned on the Eiffel Tower. And the images are exceptional. The success speaks for itself ! NLP did not need to promote his work ! The photos were award-winning on the interviews and the advertisements.

And more ! These images have allowed NLP to receive a particular price. That of the audiovisual creation for the Victoires de la Musique 2020. Anthony Ghnassia, the photographer of the two brothers is income on this photo that changed her life.

NLP : behind the scenes of a ” historic photo”

This snapshot of NLP on the Eiffel Tower is so hers ! And he is very proud. ” This is one of my biggest photo “ has therefore affirmed the young man. Anthony Ghnassia is therefore given in an interview granted to our colleagues of Hypebeast. He says that this photo cache so many beautiful moments during the shooting of The DD.

But that’s not all ! The photographer of NLP has also unveiled behind-the-scenes of this photo. He then claims that it was taken hand-held : ” I made this photo hand held. I just had the time to put me in mode, wide-angle, focus on them. I disjointed to have all this perspective and I took this photo freehand. “

The man admits finally thathe was in haste. This photo could therefore be missed. ” I have not even had the time to see the result on the box. I had to turn back immediately because they were going to run behind. There really was a window of a few minutes. In arriving at the bottom, I found the production team (…) We came across this photo and said, ‘ok, this photo, it’s going to be historic.’ “We love it !