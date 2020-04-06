NLP is celebrating the 1 year of the album “Two Brothers” with a great video thanks !

Share on Facebook

To celebrate the 1 year of the album “Two Brothers”, the group NLP has thanked his fans through a superb video, thanks.

Remember. A year ago, to the day, NLP was thus made a comeback triumphantly in the music industry.

Unpredictable as usual, Adémo and N. O. S created therefore the event by beginning to use their clip in The SD, became a reference in the middle of the French rap. Subsequently, the two artists went out and the clip of the same title. Result : over 7 million views in just one day.

Since then, radio silence for the two artists. A rumor was anticipated so the release of the song Ladif on YouTube and Spotify, but there would be nothing.

Or N. O. S, or Ademos have confirmed the release of this sound. However, the rappers have announced that they were working for several months in the studio.

So, in the meantime discover a new nugget, the two artists have offered a nice gift to their fans. Management Twitter to discover it.

NLP celebrates 1 year of Two Brothers with a video thanks

On their Twitter account, NLP was keen to thank his fans for their loyalty. The opportunity for the two artists to blow the first candle of their third studio album, the Two Brothers.

On the images, you can see excerpts of the video clip cult of The DD shot to the top of the Eiffel Tower , but also images of their passage on the avenue des Champs-Elysées in their bus pimpé the colours of NLP.

The video, lasting one minute was, therefore, accompanied by the following message : “Thank you for this beautiful year and all of these unforgettable moments that we have shared together around the “Two Brothers” “.

A lovely message, simple, as is the habit of writing the group NLP. Very discreet, the rap group deserted, and the tv shows.

Their tool of communication : social networks, which they use so sparingly. And if it was, the secret of longevity of a music group ?