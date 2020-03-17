NLP: the cry of the heart of N. O. S. in the midst of the epidemic of coronavirus !

Share on Facebook

In the Story of his account Instagram, N. O. S. NLP is out of the silence. He decided to take the word in the midst of the epidemic of the coronavirus !

Many celebrities are speaking out on social networks about the coronavirus. Much to the surprise of all, N. O. S. NLP has also been expressed about this serious disease.

Tuesday, march 17, N. O. S. NLP has taken the word on social networks. He asked his fans to respect state measures to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

In the Story of his account Instagram, N. O. S. NLP has also entrusted it : “Little message to our reuf and reuss, the smallest, the largest, please. Take this virus seriously. It kills, it is satisfied. Take out the least possible”

He also revealed : “Every contact is a serious risk of catching it. The more we remain confined to the house and we will have chance to give more time to the virus, ease see disappear “.

N. O. S NLP has also asked her fans if they had to leave, they should wash hands as soon as they got home. This is also part of the compulsory measures against the virus.

N. O. S. NLP has also added : “And keep a minimum one metre distance with each person you pass. The virus spreads to less than a meter of distance and thousands of people are already infected ”

The singer also explained : “I take the word because a lot of people to listen to us and it could save lives. If you don’t do it for you, do for others. We all have a responsibility to protect each other “.

Finally, he also concluded : “So think of you, your families, those you love. And those who can think of the other. At least the time that it will go better, please, thank you “.