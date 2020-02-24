NLP: the fans do a remake of the clip ” SD ” in the GTA !

Fans of NLP realize the perfect remake incredible clip’s “SD” in the GTA ! It tells you more.

Fans of the duo NLP have made a remake stunning clip’s ” SD ” in the GTA. MCE TV tells you more.

Fans of NLP do not lack creativity ! In fact, they have performed to perfection a remake of their video clip ” The DD “. A clip that was on top ! Moreover, we will be there all the time on the success of this clip.

The great news is that the Internet has just unveiled its version of the clip of NLP. This is a version of GTA. And it is very well made. The producers of the show have taken the time to match the perfection of all effects from clip. We let you discover !

NLP: the kings of the com

The clip “to The DD” of the group NLP was a real success. Moreover, it is also thanks to effective communication, and very original. Remember ! It all starts by sharing a video of a planet that is spinning in a loop on YouTube and ended up on a countdown. Tic tac tic tac … at the end of the countdown, NLP finally opened ” to The DD “. They advertise in the same way their new album. Moreover, it is already certified triple-platinum, and going gently towards the diamond blade.

The two rappers of the 91 have turned their clip to the top of the Eiffel Tower. Yes yes at the top of the iron lady : a symbol number 1 of the capital ! The clip of NLP is the clip the most viewed on Youtube in 2019 according to the statistics of the platform. “The DD,” had a sensational success. The faithful of NLP, such as Booba and Medina validate the clip !. The other great success of the movie clip it is the presence of an actor so unknown that makes a delivery surprise. “The actor in the elevator” is none other than Lucas Omiri, a friend of Our and Ademo, who also played in the movie ” Les Miserables “. Finally, ” SD ” was awarded the prize of the audiovisual creation during the last edition of the Victoires de la musique. A hell of a performance !