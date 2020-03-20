NLP: the new album should be out soon !

Share on Facebook

The two brothers rappers, NLP, don’t stop working in spite of the containment. They will finalise their new studio album !

The rap group NLP takes advantage of the confinement to complete their new project. Their last album should be out very soon. MCE explains to you all.

No, they don’t want to stop working ! Quite the contrary ! A few days ago, N. O. S NLP took the word on social networks. It is necessary to believe that the rapper takes things very seriously !

“Little message to our reuf and reuss, the smallest, the largest, please. Take this virus seriously. It kills, it is satisfied. Take out the least possible “, says the brother of Ademos in Story Instagram.

This is not all ! “I take the word because a lot of people to listen to us and it could save lives. If you don’t do it for you, do it for the other. It has the responsibility to protect. “

Thus, the two brothers listen to the advice of the government to the letter. They remain confined to the fight against the epidemic of the Coronavirus. But they do not lock anywhere !

Yes, NLP takes advantage of this confinement to finalize their last album. Thus, these two latter are in the recording studio and ” work always “ according to their producers.

NLP needs to release his new album

Last week, they reveal an excerpt of the song ” Ladif “ on Spotify and Youtube. Then, the Canvas shakes ! According to the internet, it should come out this Friday, march 20, 2020.

For the moment, neither Ademos or N. O. S has confirmed the rumor. It will be a surprise ! In any case, one thing is for sure : the group of rappers does not stop working. Oh no, NLP does not break !

For their latest tour, NLP has been working hard. Then it is necessary to believe that the period of confinement is not a problem for them. Quite the contrary !

“Each contact is a serious risk of catching it. The more we remain confined to the house and we will have a chance to leave the time for the virus to subside or even disappear “, said N. O. S.